Fire Destroys Double-Wide Trailer Home in Sun Valley

Multiple emergency response crews answered the call of a structure fire that broke out in Sun Valley early Friday morning.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Crews found one woman inside the double-wide trailer on Leon Drive around 3:45 a.m. 

They got her out safely.

The blaze destroyed the home but crews say there is no other threat to other homes.

The cause is still under investigation but crews do mention that they had trouble getting to the flames sue to all the excess material around the home 

