Fire Destroys Double-Wide Trailer Home in Sun Valley

California's newest wildfire tore through retirement communities built on golf courses and killed elite thoroughbred horses in its first destructive day.More >>
You can help area families in need at our 25th annual Share Your Christmas drive-by food drive on Friday.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a Sacramento woman’s death after her body was found in the American River canyon.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown and keep the federal government running through Dec. 22.More >>
The RTC is helping hungry families in our community with its 25th annual Food For Fare Drive on Friday.More >>
Multiple emergency response crews answered the call of a structure fire that broke out in Sun Valley early Friday morning.More >>
The City of Reno partnered with Acting in Community Together in Organizing Northern Nevada (ACTIONN) to create a temporary homeless shelter from December 8th to March 31st that will house several homeless overnight.More >>
Authorities say a woman drove a truck into Pyramid Lake near Warrior Point early Thursday morning.More >>
California's newest wildfire tore through retirement communities built on golf courses and killed elite thoroughbred horses in its first destructive day.More >>
Washoe County has confirmed its first two flu-related deaths of the new winter season. Clark County has confirmed one flu-related death so far this season in Las Vegas and surrounding areas.More >>
