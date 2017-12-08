1868 FC Signs Guy Abend

Reno 1868 FC has announced the signing of midfielder Guy Abend to a one-year contract Thursday pending league and federation approval. Abend joins Reno from Louisville FC, who just won the 2017 USL Cup in October.



“Guy is a technical, holding midfielder,” Reno head coach Ian Russell said. “He will bring a physical presence to the game next season.



Abend, a native of Israel, was a regular starter with Louisville FC during the championship season in the midfield. He scored his first and only goal on Sept. 2 and provided a defensive presence all season long recording 30 clearances, 2 blocks and 39 interceptions in 2017.



“I’m very happy to join Reno next season,” Abend said. “I’m excited to be a part of this project and really looking forward to working with Ian, the staff and the lads. I can’t wait to get on the pitch at Greater Nevada Field and play in front of our fans. Let’s do work and make it one to remember.”

More player info:



Name: Guy Abend

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 181 lbs

Date of Birth: 11/8/1990

Age: 27

Hometown: Netanya, Israel

Country: Israel

Last Club: Louisville FC

How Acquired: Free Agent Signing



