Reno Puts Up Temporary Homeless Shelter for Winter

The City of Reno partnered with Acting in Community Together in Organizing Northern Nevada (ACTIONN) to create a temporary homeless shelter from December 8th to March 31st that will house several homeless overnight.

Reno City Councilman for Ward 3 Oscar Delgado said the city understands this is not a solution to the problem, but with the overflow shelter at full capacity, they needed to do something to help more people get out of the cold.

"We know that this is not the ultimate permanent fix, but this is something we can do immediately," Delgado said. "While we're trying to work with our community and trying to solve these long-stemming issues."

While it is an immediate help, the process to make it happen took a few months. The city worked with local faith communities to try and find a place to put the tent. There wasn't enough space at any of the scouted locations, so they decided to build it behind the Community Assistance Center of Record St.

While the faith communities couldn't offer enough land, they are offering their services. The shelter will be ran by volunteers from faith communities around the Reno-Sparks area.

The temporary shelter will provide beds, heat, and electricity from 9 pm to 6 am every night, to protect people from frigid temperatures that can cause serious harm.

"We see a lot of people that suffer from injuries such as frostbite," Aria Overli, Economic Justice Organizer for ACTIONN, said. "Every year we see dozens of these sorts of injuries from people being on the streets."

Brenda Weehunt has spent many nights on the streets, and says it's not easy.

"You freeze your butt off, and you got to find a whole bunch of people together for warmth." Weehunt said.

Recently, Weehunt has been staying at the overflow shelter, and says she's happy to have it.

It's put me where it's warm, and I've found new friends to talk to, and they're very, very lonely."