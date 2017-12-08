Brewer Anheuser-Busch Places Order for 40 Tesla Semis

According to the Associated Press, Brewer Anheuser-Busch - which owns Budweiser and other brands - has placed an order for 40 all-electric Tesla Semis, meaning beer could soon be delivered by Tesla.

Tesla Inc. unveiled the semi last month, but production won't begin until 2019. For now, customers can put down a $5,000 deposit to reserve one.

Anheuser-Busch says the Tesla Semis would be part of a 750-truck U.S. fleet that transports products from breweries to wholesalers. The trucks will help the Belgium-based company meet its goal of reducing global carbon emissions by 30 percent in 2025.



Tesla won't say how many companies have put down deposits. But Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and midwest retailer Meijer Inc. are among those that have placed orders.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)