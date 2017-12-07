Man Sentenced in First-Degree Murder Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Sentenced in First-Degree Murder Case

Posted: Updated:

In a Lyon County case, a judge sentenced 56-year-old James Leo Hamrick to life in prison with the possibility of parole, and 15 additional years to be served consecutively, after he was found guilty of the first-degree murder of 60-year-old Toni Marie Davis, his brother's wife. 

Lewis Hamrick, brother of the defendant and husband of the victim, returned home in Dayton to find his wife, Davis, and his brother missing. Davis was reported missing after she failed to return home, and after three weeks of searching, her body was found.

James Hamrick was later arrested and charged with the murder and destruction of evidence for hiding the body.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.