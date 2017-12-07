Man Sentenced in First-Degree Murder Case

Defying dire, worldwide warnings, President Donald Trump on Wednesday broke with decades of U.S. and international policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Sen. Al Franken's support among his fellow Democrats is collapsing as a group of female Democratic senators have called on him to resign

A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazes

A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsy

Scientists call on US to allow research on pot meds for pets

President Donald Trump's updated travel ban on six predominantly Muslim countries is headed to a federal appeals court in Virginia.

Many in Mississippi's African-American community had waited decades for a civil rights museum, but will skip the museum's Saturday opening because President Donald Trump is coming.

Ohio is set to name recipients of up to $12 million in competitive grants aimed at supporting scientific breakthroughs to solve the national opioid crisis.

U.S. health officials are starting a huge study to tell if newer, sometimes pricier 3-D mammograms really improve screening for breast cancer.

Are 3-D mammograms really better? US puts scans to the test

AP Exclusive: People on Medicaid have worse health, but a new survey finds they're invested in improving.

Video of white police officer shooting Walter Scott to death in 2015 was key to the 20-year sentence the officer received.

California's newest wildfire tore through retirement communities built on golf courses and killed elite thoroughbred horses in its first destructive day.

A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.

In a Lyon County case, a judge sentenced 56-year-old James Leo Hamrick to life in prison with the possibility of parole, and 15 additional years to be served consecutively, after he was found guilty of the first-degree murder of 60-year-old Toni Marie Davis, his brother's wife.

Lewis Hamrick, brother of the defendant and husband of the victim, returned home in Dayton to find his wife, Davis, and his brother missing. Davis was reported missing after she failed to return home, and after three weeks of searching, her body was found.

James Hamrick was later arrested and charged with the murder and destruction of evidence for hiding the body.