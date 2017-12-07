"Pets of the Homeless" Providing Food and Vet Care to Homeless P - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

"Pets of the Homeless" Providing Food and Vet Care to Homeless Pets

By Elizabeth Olveda
Not only is the homeless human population facing the cold winter months, but their pets are battling the elements right there with them. 

Fortunately, there is a national nonprofit based out of Carson City, called "Feeding Pets of the Homeless," or, "Pets of the Homeless," to help these pets, all across the country.

Initially, they set out on a mission to raise food for homeless pets, but now it's turned into so much more. Almost ten years ago, Genevieve Frederick established what is the only national nonprofit providing both pet food and veterinary care for pets with homeless owners. 

Over the years, they've helped more than 16,000 pets. The organization provides four different programs: 

  •     providing food to low-income and homeless pets
  •     emergency veterinarian care
  •     wellness clinics, with free basic exams and vaccinations 
  •     supplying sleeping crates so homeless can take their pets inside shelters

Frederick, President and Founder of the nonprofit says they have almost more than 500 donation sites nationwide. Since 2013, she says, they have grown, even overseas. There are donation sites in Canada and some in Australia. 

 The group's widespread efforts yield anywhere from five to eight calls a day from homeless across the nation.  In an emergency, an individual can call for their pet's medical needs, the group will contact the vet hospital nearest the caller, the pet can then be taken in and treated, while the organization pays the hospital, directly. Frederick says, "This year alone we've spent almost $150,000 on veterinary care."

The group has helped to raise more than $2.1 million worth of pet food for homeless animals. 

"Pets of the Homeless" is hosting a Wellness Clinic at the event center in Reno next month. To learn more about them, click here

