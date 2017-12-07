61 Year Old Inmate Passes Away

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) has reported that a man, 61-year-old Stanford Griffin, died on Wednesday while serving his sentence of 120 months to life for habitual criminal charges. Griffin was committed from Clark County on May 6, 2010, and was a 4th termer with the NDOC.

Griffin was admitted to the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled.