Carson Valley Community Food Closet Feeling Growing Pains - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson Valley Community Food Closet Feeling Growing Pains

Posted: Updated:

The Carson Valley Community Food Closet is a small but mighty non-profit in the heart of Douglas County. But even as this organization continues to feel growing pains, the need to feed residents continues to rise.

The food closet is a 2,000 square foot facility that not only houses a portion of their donated goods, but also a single office for three employees, and an undersized lobby for hundreds of hungry residents.

"Our clients often have to wait outside and this time of year, that's just way too cold to be making anybody wait outside,” said Associate Director Kate Savage.

The organization is currently seeking the funds to build a new $1.4 million building right next door. The facility would have plenty of room to hold all of their clients and all of their donations as well.

Currently items that don't fit inside the food closet's main facility are stored in a warehouse down the road

“It will house all of the warehouse space that we have currently donated off site, as well as all of the day to day operations,” said Savage.

Seven days a week, half a dozen volunteers go out into the Carson Valley area to collect donated food from grocers nearby. The rest of their supply comes from events like KTVN’s Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive and from weekly donors in the community.

Just before the holidays is also the time of the year when the need is at its highest. The food closest has been in their lean season for a few months where they find themselves running out of certain items like jams, canned soups and corn.          

I think sometimes it's easy to forget but we need to be serving people in our community to face hunger insecurity every day of the year not just around the holidays," said Savage.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 1868 FC Signs Guy Abend

    1868 FC Signs Guy Abend

    Friday, December 8 2017 2:32 AM EST2017-12-08 07:32:30 GMT

    Abend, a native of Israel, was a regular starter with Louisville FC during the championship season in the midfield. He scored his first and only goal on Sept. 2 and provided a defensive presence all season long recording 30 clearances, 2 blocks and 39 interceptions in 2017.

    More >>

    Abend, a native of Israel, was a regular starter with Louisville FC during the championship season in the midfield. He scored his first and only goal on Sept. 2 and provided a defensive presence all season long recording 30 clearances, 2 blocks and 39 interceptions in 2017.

    More >>

  • Reno Puts Up Temporary Homeless Shelter for Winter

    Reno Puts Up Temporary Homeless Shelter for Winter

    Friday, December 8 2017 2:17 AM EST2017-12-08 07:17:02 GMT

    The City of Reno partnered with Acting in Community Together in Organizing Northern Nevada (ACTIONN) to create a temporary homeless shelter from December 8th to March 31st that will house several homeless overnight.

    More >>

    The City of Reno partnered with Acting in Community Together in Organizing Northern Nevada (ACTIONN) to create a temporary homeless shelter from December 8th to March 31st that will house several homeless overnight.

    More >>

  • Brewer Anheuser-Busch Places Order for 40 Tesla Semis

    Brewer Anheuser-Busch Places Order for 40 Tesla Semis

    Friday, December 8 2017 12:44 AM EST2017-12-08 05:44:49 GMT

    Production on the semis won't begin until 2019. For now, customers can put down a $5,000 deposit to reserve one. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and midwest retailer Meijer Inc. are among those that have placed orders.

    More >>

    Production on the semis won't begin until 2019. For now, customers can put down a $5,000 deposit to reserve one. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and midwest retailer Meijer Inc. are among those that have placed orders.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.