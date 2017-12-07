Carson Valley Community Food Closet Feeling Growing Pains

The Carson Valley Community Food Closet is a small but mighty non-profit in the heart of Douglas County. But even as this organization continues to feel growing pains, the need to feed residents continues to rise.

The food closet is a 2,000 square foot facility that not only houses a portion of their donated goods, but also a single office for three employees, and an undersized lobby for hundreds of hungry residents.

"Our clients often have to wait outside and this time of year, that's just way too cold to be making anybody wait outside,” said Associate Director Kate Savage.

The organization is currently seeking the funds to build a new $1.4 million building right next door. The facility would have plenty of room to hold all of their clients and all of their donations as well.

Currently items that don't fit inside the food closet's main facility are stored in a warehouse down the road

“It will house all of the warehouse space that we have currently donated off site, as well as all of the day to day operations,” said Savage.

Seven days a week, half a dozen volunteers go out into the Carson Valley area to collect donated food from grocers nearby. The rest of their supply comes from events like KTVN’s Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive and from weekly donors in the community.

Just before the holidays is also the time of the year when the need is at its highest. The food closest has been in their lean season for a few months where they find themselves running out of certain items like jams, canned soups and corn.

“I think sometimes it's easy to forget but we need to be serving people in our community to face hunger insecurity every day of the year not just around the holidays," said Savage.