Wounded Woman Drops 'Bump Stock' Maker from Vegas Lawsuit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wounded Woman Drops 'Bump Stock' Maker from Vegas Lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy AP Courtesy AP
Courtesy AP Photos Courtesy AP Photos

Attorneys for a California woman wounded in the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 and left hundreds injured on the Las Vegas Strip have dropped a gun accessories maker from her negligence and damages lawsuit.
    
One of Rachel Sheppard's lawyers, Craig Eiland, said Thursday the decision to strip Slide Fire Solutions from the case lets him focus claims against hotel owner MGM Resorts International and concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment.
    
Eiland says he intends to prove neither the corporate owner of the Mandalay Bay resort nor the concert organizer followed proper plans and procedures for an active shooter.
    
Eiland noted that Texas-based Slide Fire still faces a separate lawsuit that seeks class-action status in Nevada on negligence and product liability claims relating to its "bump stock" weapon modification device.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • 1868 FC Signs Guy Abend

    1868 FC Signs Guy Abend

    Friday, December 8 2017 2:32 AM EST2017-12-08 07:32:30 GMT

    Abend, a native of Israel, was a regular starter with Louisville FC during the championship season in the midfield. He scored his first and only goal on Sept. 2 and provided a defensive presence all season long recording 30 clearances, 2 blocks and 39 interceptions in 2017.

    More >>

    Abend, a native of Israel, was a regular starter with Louisville FC during the championship season in the midfield. He scored his first and only goal on Sept. 2 and provided a defensive presence all season long recording 30 clearances, 2 blocks and 39 interceptions in 2017.

    More >>

  • Reno Puts Up Temporary Homeless Shelter for Winter

    Reno Puts Up Temporary Homeless Shelter for Winter

    Friday, December 8 2017 2:17 AM EST2017-12-08 07:17:02 GMT

    The City of Reno partnered with Acting in Community Together in Organizing Northern Nevada (ACTIONN) to create a temporary homeless shelter from December 8th to March 31st that will house several homeless overnight.

    More >>

    The City of Reno partnered with Acting in Community Together in Organizing Northern Nevada (ACTIONN) to create a temporary homeless shelter from December 8th to March 31st that will house several homeless overnight.

    More >>

  • Brewer Anheuser-Busch Places Order for 40 Tesla Semis

    Brewer Anheuser-Busch Places Order for 40 Tesla Semis

    Friday, December 8 2017 12:44 AM EST2017-12-08 05:44:49 GMT

    Production on the semis won't begin until 2019. For now, customers can put down a $5,000 deposit to reserve one. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and midwest retailer Meijer Inc. are among those that have placed orders.

    More >>

    Production on the semis won't begin until 2019. For now, customers can put down a $5,000 deposit to reserve one. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and midwest retailer Meijer Inc. are among those that have placed orders.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.