2017 USL Cup Champion, Israeli Standout Guy Abend Signs With Reno 1868 FC

Reno 1868 FC has signed midfielder Guy Abend to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday pending league and federation approval.

Abend joins Reno from Louisville FC, who just won the 2017 USL Cup in October.

“Guy is a technical, holding midfielder,” Reno head coach Ian Russell said. “He will bring a physical presence to the game next season.

Abend, a native of Israel, was a regular starter with Louisville FC during the championship season in the midfield. He scored his first and only goal on Sept. 2 and provided a defensive presence all season long recording 30 clearances, 2 blocks and 39 interceptions in 2017.

“I’m very happy to join Reno next season,” Abend said. “I’m excited to be a part of this project and really looking forward to working with Ian, the staff and the lads.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch at Greater Nevada Field and play in front of our fans. Let’s do work and make it one to remember.”