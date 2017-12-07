South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Hosts Coat Drive for Kids

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is hosting a “Coats for Kids Drive” from December 26th through the end of January.

Just donate new or gently used coats. All donations will be distributed to children in need within the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Drop donations at the following locations:

Fire Station #1, 1252 Ski Run Blvd.



Fire Station #3, 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.