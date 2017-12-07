Congress Passes Bill to Avert Federal Government Shutdown

Congress has passed a bill preventing a government shutdown this weekend. The bill now heads to President Donald Trump for his expected signature.

The Senate has voted 81-14 for a spending bill to keep the government open until Dec. 22. The Senate approval comes about an hour after the House backed the measure.

The measure provides funds to government agencies, from the Defense Department to the IRS. The two-week spending bill also makes money available to several states that are running out of funds for the Children's Health Insurance Program. That widely popular program provides medical care to more than 8 million children.

Passage of the measure gives Republicans and Democrats more time to negotiate some of the other end-of-year agenda items, including immigration.

The House passed the measure on a 235-193 vote Thursday, mostly along party lines.

