Philanthropist Evelyn Mount Asks for Help With Holiday Need

Local philanthropist Evelyn Mount says she's in need of donations for the upcoming holidays.

She is asking for:

Turkeys (small and large), turkey parts

200 whole chickens

Canned vegetables

Rice and dried beans

Boxes of dressing and stuffing

Instant potatoes

Canned cranberry sauce

Boxes of macaroni and cheese

PB&J

Tuna

Canned spam

Vienna sausages

Cereal

Dried milk (in small bags if possible)

Frozen pies

Spaghetti and spaghetti sauce

Diced tomatoes

Boxed and canned soups

Juices

Canned or boxed chicken or beef broth

Chicken turkey and beef canned gravy

Canned beets

Apple sauce

Senior-sized portions of everything

Boxed crackers

To drop off donations, you can head over to her address: 2530 Cannan Street in Reno.