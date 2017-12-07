Philanthropist Evelyn Mount Asks for Help With Holiday Need - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Philanthropist Evelyn Mount Asks for Help With Holiday Need

Local philanthropist Evelyn Mount says she's in need of donations for the upcoming holidays.

She is asking for: 

Turkeys (small and large), turkey parts
200 whole chickens
Canned vegetables
Rice and dried beans
Boxes of dressing and stuffing
Instant potatoes
Canned cranberry sauce
Boxes of macaroni and cheese
PB&J
Tuna
Canned spam
Vienna sausages
Cereal
Dried milk (in small bags if possible)
Frozen pies
Spaghetti and spaghetti sauce
Diced tomatoes
Boxed and canned soups
Juices
Canned or boxed chicken or beef broth
Chicken turkey and beef canned gravy
Canned beets
Apple sauce
Senior-sized portions of everything
Boxed crackers

To drop off donations, you can head over to her address: 2530 Cannan Street in Reno.

