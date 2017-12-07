Prater Way/El Rancho Drive Intersection to Close for 3 Weeks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Prater Way/El Rancho Drive Intersection to Close for 3 Weeks

Posted:

The Regional Transportation Commission is planning to close the Prater Way/El Rancho Drive intersection for approximately three weeks, starting on December 12. Crews will be doing utility work at the intersection as part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project. Detours will be in place.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are urged to use extra caution in construction areas. Businesses in that area will be accessible during construction.

The intersection is expected to reopen during the week of January 1, 2018.

Construction operations are weather-permitting. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.

The work is part of an overall $58 million investment to better connect Downtown Reno and Downtown Sparks and provide access to jobs and education opportunities. The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project involves widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, adding new landscaping and moving utilities underground. The final component of the project will be a new RAPID bus line, called the LINCOLN LINE, debuting in 2019. The new line celebrates the famous Lincoln Highway. Completion of construction is anticipated in fall of 2018.

(Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County)

