What Improvements Were Made at the All New Pyramid and McCarran? - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

What Improvements Were Made at the All New Pyramid and McCarran?

Posted: Updated:

Have you driven through Pyramid and McCarran lately? It is officially free of construction crews and fully open.

It took a year and eight months and more $70 million to complete.

“One of the most exciting things is it works as planned,” said Scott Gibson, Project Manager for Regional Transportation Commission.

The rush hour nightmare at Pyramid and McCarran isn't gone completely, but there's been a valiant effort by RTC to see it improved. A major culprit of congestion was the lack of turn lanes.

Now there is a dedicated right hand turn lane onto McCarran helping traffic flow in the morning. On the way back home, drivers have a third lane to turn onto Pyramid northbound. 

For those who travel by foot fancy new sidewalks abound.

Spanish Springs resident Lynn Burney isn't impressed.

“The impact is minimal for making traffic flow easier,” expressed Burney. 

She agrees the turn lanes were a needed addition, but points out it only puts off the problem. Drivers only enjoy the relief of three lanes for so long. Just a few hundred yards up the road, they're quickly cut down to two lanes in each direction.

“I don't know why they couldn't go further with the lanes like that.”

RTC says those other issues have to do with corridor signal timing and they’re evaluating what the impacts are now that the intersection is open. 

You can't drive by without noticing all the art and landscaping. Burney echoes the frustrations of many when it comes to spending.

“Who has time to look at it,” said Burney pointing to the art at the intersection. “When you're driving you're supposed to be driving!”

RTC says the project was about improving the entire neighborhood, not just the intersection.

The RTC is holding a celebration of the project’s completion Friday at the intersection of Lenwood Drive and Sprout Way. This starts at 11 a.m. and the community is invited to attend.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 1868 FC Signs Guy Abend

    1868 FC Signs Guy Abend

    Friday, December 8 2017 2:32 AM EST2017-12-08 07:32:30 GMT

    Abend, a native of Israel, was a regular starter with Louisville FC during the championship season in the midfield. He scored his first and only goal on Sept. 2 and provided a defensive presence all season long recording 30 clearances, 2 blocks and 39 interceptions in 2017.

    More >>

    Abend, a native of Israel, was a regular starter with Louisville FC during the championship season in the midfield. He scored his first and only goal on Sept. 2 and provided a defensive presence all season long recording 30 clearances, 2 blocks and 39 interceptions in 2017.

    More >>

  • Reno Puts Up Temporary Homeless Shelter for Winter

    Reno Puts Up Temporary Homeless Shelter for Winter

    Friday, December 8 2017 2:17 AM EST2017-12-08 07:17:02 GMT

    The City of Reno partnered with Acting in Community Together in Organizing Northern Nevada (ACTIONN) to create a temporary homeless shelter from December 8th to March 31st that will house several homeless overnight.

    More >>

    The City of Reno partnered with Acting in Community Together in Organizing Northern Nevada (ACTIONN) to create a temporary homeless shelter from December 8th to March 31st that will house several homeless overnight.

    More >>

  • Brewer Anheuser-Busch Places Order for 40 Tesla Semis

    Brewer Anheuser-Busch Places Order for 40 Tesla Semis

    Friday, December 8 2017 12:44 AM EST2017-12-08 05:44:49 GMT

    Production on the semis won't begin until 2019. For now, customers can put down a $5,000 deposit to reserve one. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and midwest retailer Meijer Inc. are among those that have placed orders.

    More >>

    Production on the semis won't begin until 2019. For now, customers can put down a $5,000 deposit to reserve one. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and midwest retailer Meijer Inc. are among those that have placed orders.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.