What Improvements Were Made at the All New Pyramid and McCarran?

Have you driven through Pyramid and McCarran lately? It is officially free of construction crews and fully open.

It took a year and eight months and more $70 million to complete.

“One of the most exciting things is it works as planned,” said Scott Gibson, Project Manager for Regional Transportation Commission.

The rush hour nightmare at Pyramid and McCarran isn't gone completely, but there's been a valiant effort by RTC to see it improved. A major culprit of congestion was the lack of turn lanes.

Now there is a dedicated right hand turn lane onto McCarran helping traffic flow in the morning. On the way back home, drivers have a third lane to turn onto Pyramid northbound.

For those who travel by foot fancy new sidewalks abound.

Spanish Springs resident Lynn Burney isn't impressed.

“The impact is minimal for making traffic flow easier,” expressed Burney.

She agrees the turn lanes were a needed addition, but points out it only puts off the problem. Drivers only enjoy the relief of three lanes for so long. Just a few hundred yards up the road, they're quickly cut down to two lanes in each direction.

“I don't know why they couldn't go further with the lanes like that.”

RTC says those other issues have to do with corridor signal timing and they’re evaluating what the impacts are now that the intersection is open.

You can't drive by without noticing all the art and landscaping. Burney echoes the frustrations of many when it comes to spending.

“Who has time to look at it,” said Burney pointing to the art at the intersection. “When you're driving you're supposed to be driving!”

RTC says the project was about improving the entire neighborhood, not just the intersection.

The RTC is holding a celebration of the project’s completion Friday at the intersection of Lenwood Drive and Sprout Way. This starts at 11 a.m. and the community is invited to attend.