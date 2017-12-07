Deputies Issue 124 Citations During 'Click it or Ticket' Campaign

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office issued 124 citations during their 'Click it or Ticket' campaign from November 18 through December 2, 2017.

The sheriff's office participated in the Joining Forces program alongside other local law enforcement to ensure drivers were buckling up, driving the speed limit and off of their cell phones. Deputies conducted 97 traffic stops during that two week span and issued 124 citations total.

61 Speeding

22 Cellphone Violations

5 Seat Belt Violations

1 Running a Red Light

2 Fugitive Arrests

13 Motor Vehicle Registration Violations

6 Failure to Show Proof of Insurance

10 Driver's License Related Violations

2 Equipment Violations

2 Warnings

"Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt and pedestrian safety." The sheriff's office says, "the goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving."

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.