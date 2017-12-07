39 North Pole Village at Victorian Square in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

39 North Pole Village at Victorian Square in Sparks

39 North Pole Village is a free event filled with thousands of holiday lights, food, music and craft vendors in Victorian Square in Sparks.

Visitors can take a ride on the Engine 39 train ride as well as a picture with Santa.

SPCA of Northern Nevada, the Community Food Pantry as well as Guide Dogs for the Blind will be at the event raising funds for their causes. The Griswold challenge will also be taking place where local families and businesses compete in a light display contest inspired by Clark Griswold from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

39 North Pole Village Schedule: 

Thursday, December 7:

Event Hours: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

4:00 p.m. - Display lighting, food trucks and booths open
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - Free rides on Engine 39 train
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. - Santa Visits Free
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Excel Christian School Live Nativity Scene
7:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. - Cookies & Milk Story Time with Mrs Claus- Free thanks to Model Dairy
9:00 p.m. - Event Closes

Friday, December 8:

Event Hours: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

4:00 p.m. - Display lighting, food trucks and booths open
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - Free rides on Engine 39
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. - Santa Visits - Free
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Excel Christian School Live Nativity Scene
7:00 p.m. – Retro Radio Dolls Musical performance
9:00 p.m. - Event Closes

Saturday, December 9:

Event Hours: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. - Food Trucks and vendor tent open
12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. - Fate Awaits: Teen local band
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. - Ugly Sweater Making
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. – Excel Christian School Live Nativity Scene
2:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. - Visit with Santa - Free
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Free Rides on Engine 39 train
4:00 p.m. - Display lighting 
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. - Laughing Owl Preforms: Egg Nogged (A tale about a clumsy Elf)
5:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. - Visits with Santa - Free
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. - Free Rides on Engine 39
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Excel Christian School Live Nativity Scene
7:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. - Tintabulations Handbell Ensemble
9:00 p.m. - Event Closes

