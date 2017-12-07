Reno's Christmas Tree Light Up City Plaza

The city of Reno held their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Reno City Plaza downtown.

The evening began with performances from the cast of the Eldorado's The Extreme Christmas Extravaganza, and was followed up by the Swope Middle School choir with some Christmas carols.

"I'm really excited that we get to bring Christmas joy to the Reno community." Isabel Garcia, an 8th grader at Swope, said.

"I think it's cool that we can come out and show the city what we've been working on this year." Nathan Mills, another 8th grader from Swope, said.

After the performances, Reno City Councilman David Bobzien announced 21 new members to the Reno People Project. The project is meant to recognize 150 people who have influenced Reno throughout its 150 years of existence.

You can find the full list of new members here: https://www.reno.gov/about-reno/reno-150-birthday/reno-people-honorees

After all that, the big tree across from city hall lit up the night, and people began taking pictures in front of the tree.

Others followed Reno Police and Reno Fire Departments down to Greater Nevada Field to enjoy a night of free ice skating.

While there were plenty of fun things to see and do, some enjoyed more than just the tree and performers.

"My favorite part of tonight was just hanging out with my family," True Laboissonniere, an 11 year old from Truckee, California, said. "Seeing the pretty tree, and reminding me of the holidays of the past."