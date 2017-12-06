Bighorns Fall Short in Lakeland

Bighorns Release

The Reno Bighorns (4-7) fell to the Lakeland Magic (7-5) 99-90 Wednesday night at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL.

In his first game with the Bighorns this season, Sacramento Kings assignee Skal Labissiere led Reno recording a double-double scoring 29 points and grabbing 18 rebounds while David Stockton had 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Malachi Richardson, on assignment from the Kings, notched 19 points, six rebounds, and added three assists.

Rodney Purvis paced the Magic with 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists while Jamel Artis had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bighorns got off to a dominant start on both ends of the floor in the opening frame, having a 17-point lead by the 6:00 mark. Reno’s defense enabled them to hold the hosts to a mere 29% team shooting effort, en route to a seven-point advantage heading into the second quarter.

The Magic re-grouped in the second frame, executing their offense to outscore Reno 30-17, behind Artis’ 11 points in the period. Despite Reno leading the majority of the frame, Lakeland would hold a six-point advantage heading into the locker room.

The Magic continued to carry the momentum through the beginning of the second period before Reno would go on a 12-6 run to take a one-point lead at with 7:05 left to play in the third quarter. Lakeland would respond going on an 23-8 run to opening their lead to as many as 14. Reno entered the break trailing 78-67.

The Bighorns chipped away at the Magic’s lead, coming within seven points by the 2:00 mark. Lakeland would keep the Bighorns at bay the remainder of the period, resulting in a Magic victory.

Reno will finish their four-game road trip on Friday, Dec. 8 when they face the Swarm in Greensboro at 4 p.m. PST