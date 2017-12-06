Serving the Less Fortunate in Carson City in Many Different Ways

The Carson City agencies who benefit from the Channel 2 News “Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive,” give back to the community in more ways than some might think.

With the community's help, the food drive gives three different Carson City agencies enough food to feed the hungry for months beyond the holidays. But it's some of the other services that FISH, the Ron Wood Family Resource Center and Advocates to End Domestic Violence offer that often go unnoticed.

As you're driving down U.S. Highway 50 in Carson City, you'll see a new community thrift shop. It's called Classy Seconds, and it belongs to the Advocates to End Domestic Violence.

"We just opened about a month ago,” said Executive Director Lisa Lee. "We saw a need to try to increase our revenue so we could reach out and do more."

Every dollar raised in the store goes back to domestic violence victims for services like an emergency shelter and counseling. When the organization's clients leave the shelter, they can use the thrift store for free, as a means of getting back on their feet.

“It's really nice to have kind of a retail environment for them to go into to find backpacks and shoes and linens and more,” said Lee.

Just down the road, the Friends In Service Helping, or FISH, serve lunch and dinner in their community dining room. They feed hundreds of less fortunate almost every day.

"No matter what, they're going to come in here and they're going to get a hot meal in their belly at least once a day,” said Volunteer Services Coordinator Liz Patterson.

The food in the kitchen comes solely from community donations, which FISH relies on year-round. But without holiday food drives like “Share Your Christmas”, Patterson says they wouldn’t have a food bank.

Then there's the Ron Wood Family Resource Center, an organization who wear's many hats. They're responsible for running the Toys for Tots program in Carson City, providing car seat installations for children, and operating an emergency food bank for families in need.

"We serve the needs of the community and identify the gaps in services so that we don't duplicate services that our partners are providing,” said Executive Director Joyce Buckingham.