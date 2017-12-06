Students Get CPR Kits to Save Lives

Survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest are low, around 10 to 11 percent, but your chances can double, if not triple, if CPR is performed quickly. Which is why students at Pine Middle School are so eager to learn. CPR training can be intimidating at first, but just like anything else, it takes practice. Thanks to a bill passed during the last legislative session, all Nevada students are now required to have CPR and defibrillator training before graduation.

"Now I feel like, if someone went down, I might have a chance to save their life," said student Katelynn Esqueda.

"They understood what the objective was, and they didn't take it lightly," added teacher Jencie Fagan.

You never know when your training will come in handy. Sudden cardiac arrest can happen at any age.

"It has happened here, so it does happen in the school systems," said Ms. Fagan.

Opposed to just reading something or watching a video, hands on experience is invaluable and can really help students learn something. The tempo of the compressions should equate to about 100 to 120 beats per minute. The song Staying Alive is a good song to refer to for the rhythm.

"The song definitely helped, and the beat -- 1, 2, 3, 4 --that beat made it really easy to keep it in the rhythm," said student Joseph Espinosa.

"Having the mannequins puts it into practice. It's like having a volleyball and getting a set versus watching a video on how to set. You need the tools to do it. If the schools do not have the tools, we can't teach them," said Fagan.

Learning how to use a defibrillator is important too, and the students got to practice with one of those as well.

"A lot more people are going to be alive. Being able to to make it to that wedding, and be able to go to that college and live a full life because of the young students learning that skill," said Benjamin Schmauss of the American Heart Association of Nevada.

They basically have enough mannequins for at least every two students to share in one class. Washoe County now has 25 in-school CPR kits for students to use.