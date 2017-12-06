Human Services Agency Opens New Family Engagement Center

?The Human Services Agency (HSA) has officially opened their new Washoe County Family Engagement Center -- an indoor and outdoor visitation space where children, birth parents and foster parents can interact -- Wednesday. The facility, 905 E. Prater Way, is 6,090 square foot and is said to be a multi-use facility featuring various fun activities for children of all ages.

“Visitation between parents and their children is a critical part of the reunification process. Studies show a natural, spacious place reduces anxiety and depression. A decrease in behavioral issues and reunification probability increases significantly when parents visit their children more frequently in a supportive, nurturing environment,” Washoe County HSA Director Amber Howell said. “I want to thank the Washoe County Commission and all of our community partners for recognizing the need and helping HSA provide a safe and secure place our families can use well into the future.”

The family engagement center offers the following:

Visitation rooms

Teen area

Baby nurseries

Family room

Kitchen

Dining room

Sensory gym

Playground

Lobby

Staff offices

HSA says the center was needed, due to the lack of space at the previous facility located at 350 S. Center Street.

The Washoe County Family Engagement Center was purchased with the help of a Victims of Crimes Act federal grant.