What Nevada Makes for Christmas Shoppers

Washoe County has confirmed its first two flu-related deaths of the new winter season. Clark County has confirmed one flu-related death so far this season in Las Vegas and surrounding areas.More >>
Southern California authorities have ordered evacuations for the first time in Santa Barbara County as crews protect coastal communities from a destructive wildfire that's steadily marching west and northwest.More >>
The House has passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend. The measure passed on a 235-193 vote Thursday, mostly along party lines, and would keep the government running through Dec. 22.More >>
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he'll resign in the coming weeks. He's repeatedly apologized as several women accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior, and as his support from fellow Democrats evaporated.More >>
You can help area families in need at our annual Share Your Christmas drive-by food drive this Friday.More >>
Authorities say a woman drove a truck into Pyramid Lake near Warrior Point early Thursday morning.More >>
78-year-old Gary Barnes is a Vietnam Veteran who is living out his retirement at his dream home in Grass Valley, California. While stationed in Japan, he spent much of his down time in the Philippines.More >>
Authorities say three people are dead following a shooting at a New Mexico high school.More >>
A Southern California man has been convicted of killing a man who vanished 25 years ago.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has reported that 33-year-old Travis Volpicelli was arrested after he allegedly attempted to steal $800 worth of merchandise from Walmart right in the middle of Shop With the Sheriff.More >>
