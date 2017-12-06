Jury Finds Man Guilty in Sexual Assault Against a Child Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Jury Finds Man Guilty in Sexual Assault Against a Child Case

A jury found 61-year-old Thomas Goepner guilty of 5 counts of Sexual Assault on a Child Under the Age of Fourteen Years, 3 counts of Sexual Assault on a Child Under the Age of Sixteen Years, 2 Counts of Sexual Assault and 1 count of Open and Gross Lewdness Tuesday. Goepner faces life in prison and will be sentenced January 30, 2018.

Goepner was arrested on October 20th, 2016 following a 16-year-old victim reporting that she had been sexually abused by Goepner since the age of 8.

Goepner was also convicted of having groped a second female victim, and an investigation revealed that Goepner was reported to have repeatedly sexually assaulted another child victim in the late 1980s. He was unable to be prosecuted because the crimes were reported after the statute of limitations that existed at the time in Nevada.

