The RTC Invites Community to Celebrate Completion of Pyramid/McCarran Intersection Improvement Project

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) is inviting the community to celebrate the completion of the Pyramid/McCarran Intersection Improvement Project at an event that will be held Friday at 11am at the intersection of Lenwood Drive and Sprout Way.

The Pyramid/McCarran intersection will remain open during the event, and they say traffic will not be affected. Event parking will be available on Nelson Way and Gault Way, and they ask attendees to enter from either York Way or 4th Street.

“RTC has transformed Sparks’ busiest intersection into Sparks’ best intersection months ahead of schedule,” said RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson. “I’m proud of the work our project team has done to make this intersection safer, reduce traffic congestion, and improve our air quality.”

The project totaled costs of $73 million and was funded federal dollars and RTC-5 fuel tax funding.

