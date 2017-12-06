US Forest Service Seeking Volunteers for Winter Educational Programs

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is looking for volunteers to help with their “Winter Trek” and “Ski with a Ranger” conservation education programs at Heavenly Mountain Resort from January through March 2018.

They are asking that volunteers for the “Winter Trek” have at least four hours of availability per day for one day per week January 9 through March 29. They also ask volunteers be able to snowshoe for 90 minutes at an elevation of 9,100 feet without difficulty while presenting a fire and forest ecology program to fifth-grade students.

They are asking that volunteers for “The Ski with a Ranger” have at least four hours a day one day a week to volunteer January 12 through April 6. Ski with a Ranger takes place on Mondays and Fridays. They also ask volunteers be at least an intermediate level skier or snowboarder and be able to follow and guide others on a one hour pre-determined route. A Heavenly Mountain Resort pass is not required but volunteers must provide their own equipment.

For more information on these volunteer opportunities, contact Reanna Suela at rsuela@fs.fed.us for Winter Trek, or Jaclyn Tain at jtain@fs.fed.us for Ski with a Ranger.