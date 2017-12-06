Suspect Arrested Trying to Steal From Walmart During Shop With the Sheriff

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has reported that a man, 33-year-old Travis Volpicelli, was arrested after he allegedly attempted to steal $800 worth of merchandise from Walmart right in the middle of Shop With the Sheriff.

Volpicelli was originally stopped by Walmart security after trying to walk out of the store with a cart full of items. Sheriff's deputies were then called over, and he was arrested.

