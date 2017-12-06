Suspect Arrested Trying to Steal From Walmart During Shop With t - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Suspect Arrested Trying to Steal From Walmart During Shop With the Sheriff

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has reported that a man, 33-year-old Travis Volpicelli, was arrested after he allegedly attempted to steal $800 worth of merchandise from Walmart right in the middle of Shop With the Sheriff.

Volpicelli was originally stopped by Walmart security after trying to walk out of the store with a cart full of items. Sheriff's deputies were then called over, and he was arrested. 

For more information on what Shop With the Sheriff is, see this story.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.