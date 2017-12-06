Time Magazine Names #MeToo Movement as Person of the Year - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Time Magazine Names #MeToo Movement as Person of the Year

Courtesy of CBS Courtesy of CBS

The anti-harassment #MeToo movement has been named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
    
In the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein and other men, millions have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted.
    
The announcement was made Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was recently fired amid harassment allegations.
    
Other finalists included President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

