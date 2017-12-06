Hundreds of Kids Show Up For "Shop with the Sheriff" Event

Local children were treated to a special gift Tuesday at the 15th annual "Shop with the Sheriff" event. They got to go on a shopping spree with the Washoe County Sheriff’s office. With an annual donation from the Washoe County Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Association, hundreds of kids and their parents showed up to pack the Damonte Ranch Walmart and go shopping with the sheriff.

"It's just one way that we, those of us that wear the uniform and those who are honorary, can give back some of our time to make a difference in someone's life," said Sheriff Chuck Allen.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have raised over $40,000 to let over 250 kids go on this shopping spree. The kids have been pre-selected through local social services agencies, which help provide a little extra Christmas cheer to those who would normally go without.

“It really is a great program for us, we had to take legal guardianship of these little guys, and I lost my job with all of it, so this is going to be a huge help for all of us," said local mother Christine Steffens.

But while you may think that kids would be rushing to the toy isles for their own gifts, many of these kids took the opportunity to go shopping for their friends and family.

"My little brother I'm going to get him a toy, and my littlest brother, that’s a baby, I'm going to get him this hat with a Mickey Mouse and gloves with the Mickey Mouse," said Edith Espionja, a Shop with the Sheriff participant.

While it was packed at the Walmart, the Sheriff’s Office and volunteers say they were glad to hold this event and give back to the community they serve. They say they look forward to helping more kids in need next year.