Several Flood-Affected Lemmon Valley Homes Still Uninhabitable

With winter upon us, Lemmon Valley residents are concerned about potential, additional, flooding damage in their neighborhoods.

Linda Walls is one of several affected area residents whose home is still uninhabitable from last winter. There is not much difference in terms of lake levels between last winter and today.

In March, Walls' front yard along Pompe Way was completely covered in flood water. She says, "There was two and a half feet of water under our house and in our patio."

Now we're in December, and Linda and her husband still cannot live in their home that they bought almost 40 years ago. Wall expressed her frustration with the floodwaters, "Unless something's done with the lake by dredging it--so it has somewhere to go down--it has nowhere to go but out."

For now, the Walls are living in a home on a friend's property nearby. Dave Solaro, Assistant County Manager for Washoe County says the county is providing financial housing assistance to the Walls and others affected by the flooding. Solaro explains, "It'll be provided without any compensation back to the state or county up until January 1st."

However, Linda says that even her temporary home is tilting to one side because of the overly saturated ground. The rainfall the area has had so far this year is only making matters worse. Solaro says, "We had two rain events, just shy of an inch of rain out in the area there and the lake responded with a five inch rise."

Now, the county is preparing for what they expect to be another wet winter. County crews are currently working to build a dirt berm along Pompe Way. Solaro says he is also going in front of the board of county commissioners this month. There, he plans to try and get approval for up to $300,000 worth of Washoe County contingency funds to go toward expanding the HESCO barrier along Pompe Way.

