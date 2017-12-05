Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Sierra St Post Office - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Sierra St Post Office



A man, 44-year-old Anthony Craig, has been arrested for attempted robbery after he allegedly tried to rob the North Sierra St. post office using a fixed-blade knife Monday. Craig allegedly entered the post office, held a knife to one of the employees throats and demanded money.

Police were in the area and caught up with Craig as he was exiting the post office. Craig complied with officers and was taken into custody.

It was later revealed that Craig had just been released from a Stockton, California prison, where he was serving time for robbery. Craig then purchased a bus ticket to Reno with his release funds, and he confessed to officers that he planned to rob a business on that bus ride.

