Make a Real Difference Foundation Announces 27th Annual "Toys fo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Make a Real Difference Foundation Announces 27th Annual "Toys for Washoe Holiday Dance Party"

Posted: Updated:

The Make a Real Difference Foundation has announced they will be holding their 27th annual "Toys for Washoe Holiday Dance Party" on December 15 starting at 6:30pm at The Center Court Grill.

They ask that participants bring a toy, or special item, to be donated to The Reno Sparks Gospel Mission, Kids Kottage, and their homeless children/adopted families

If wrapped, they ask that 'boy' or 'girl' and an age category be clearly marked on the package. 

More event details can be seen in the photo attached to this story.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.