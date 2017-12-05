Make a Real Difference Foundation Announces 27th Annual "Toys for Washoe Holiday Dance Party"

The Make a Real Difference Foundation has announced they will be holding their 27th annual "Toys for Washoe Holiday Dance Party" on December 15 starting at 6:30pm at The Center Court Grill.

They ask that participants bring a toy, or special item, to be donated to The Reno Sparks Gospel Mission, Kids Kottage, and their homeless children/adopted families

If wrapped, they ask that 'boy' or 'girl' and an age category be clearly marked on the package.

More event details can be seen in the photo attached to this story.