The Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Battle With Hunger

The KTVN Channel 2 News Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive is this Friday. One of the many agencies who benefits from the event is the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

It may seem like a large undertaking, but to the food bank, solving hunger is their day to day mission.

"Last year we distributed the equivalent of 14 million meals to families facing hunger throughout northern Nevada,” said Al Brislain, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

This non-profit organization is able to change the lives of so many people thanks to the generosity of the community. In fact, about 95% of the food inside their 60 thousand square foot warehouse comes from donations.

“We're getting food from grocery stores, from farmers, from packers, from manufacturers and from warehouses,” said Brislain.

They receive donations from everyday people too. At our Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive, all donations made at the Grand Sierra Resort go straight to benefiting the food bank.

“It's the whole community coming out saying we don't want families to face hunger right here in northern Nevada,” said Brislain.

It's these kind of contributions that help the food bank help more than 95 thousand people every month.

“All year around the need is great, I know a lot of people want to help during the holidays but we need people every single day of the year,” said Nancy McIntosh, a food bank volunteer.

Brislain says it’s that message that the food bank hopes all people can understand. Because despite their ongoing effort to solve hunger, there are still a lot of folks in need.

“Making sure that kids don't go to bed hungry, at risk populations don't go to bed hungry, can't do it without the communities support."

You can help this Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. when we'll be collecting donations of non-perishable food and toys at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the Governor's Mansion in Carson City and at Minden’s Carson Valley Inn.

And this year it's easier than ever to donate. Just text "share" followed by a dollar amount to 501-55. You'll receive a link where you can put in credit card information to donate to the food bank.