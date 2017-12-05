Operation Santa Claus to Donate Gifts to Children's Cabinet Families

Operation Santa Claus will be delivering 20 airplanes worth of gifts to families in need associated with the Children’s Cabinet Saturday. The families will greet the planes in a decorated hangar, and a person dressed as Santa will arrive on a Nevada Air Guard C-130.

Operation Santa Claus was created by the Reno-Tahoe Aviation Group, an association of general aviation pilots in the region. Participating pilots and local businesses purchase the gifts that are given to Children’s Cabinet families.

Sponsors of the event include American, JetBlue, Southwest and United Airlines; Eldorado/Circus Circus/Silver Legacy Casino Resorts; Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority; Reno-Tahoe Aviation Group; Avison Young; Atlantic Aviation; the Federal Aviation Administration.