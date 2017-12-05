Galena Head Football Coach Steve Struzyk Resigns as Head Coach - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Galena Head Football Coach Steve Struzyk Resigns as Head Coach

Posted: Updated:

Galena Head Football Coach Steve Struzyk has resigned after 15 years as head coach of the Grizzly varsity football team. He is leaving to pursue higher-education goals and to pursue other endeavors. 

The Galena Athletic Department says they are appreciative of Struzyk’ s commitment, dedication and the continuity that he and his staff have provided the Galena Community. 

Over the years, Struzyk has been recognizedby his peers in the 4A Coaches Association as Coach of Year in the Sierra League and Northern Region.

The football team saw 113 wins and 83 losses during Struzyk's time as coach.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.