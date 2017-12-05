Galena Head Football Coach Steve Struzyk Resigns as Head Coach

Galena Head Football Coach Steve Struzyk has resigned after 15 years as head coach of the Grizzly varsity football team. He is leaving to pursue higher-education goals and to pursue other endeavors.

The Galena Athletic Department says they are appreciative of Struzyk’ s commitment, dedication and the continuity that he and his staff have provided the Galena Community.

Over the years, Struzyk has been recognizedby his peers in the 4A Coaches Association as Coach of Year in the Sierra League and Northern Region.

The football team saw 113 wins and 83 losses during Struzyk's time as coach.