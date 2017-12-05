Judge Leaves Nevada Execution on Hold, Sets Another Hearing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Judge Leaves Nevada Execution on Hold, Sets Another Hearing

Posted: Updated:

A judge left a condemned Nevada prison inmate's execution on hold over concerns about using a never-before-tried three-drug combination for Nevada's first execution in more than 11 years.

With the Nevada Supreme Court expected to review the case and decide in coming months if Scott Dozier's execution should proceed, Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti said Tuesday she wants written filings on other issues.

The judge set a Jan. 17 hearing date on key questions including whether federal public defenders should continue representing Dozier.

Dozier wants his execution carried out, and has dropped all previous appeals.

But he allowed federal public defenders to challenge the untried three-drug protocol.

Dozier has been on death row at Ely State Prison since 2007 for convictions in murders in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.