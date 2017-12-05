NV Energy Offers Tips for Keeping Warm

This time of year, the chill in the air quickly find its way inside our homes.

NV Energy says programming your thermostat and avoiding space heaters - are both key to conserving energy.

Program Manager Chad Piekarz gives us a closer look at some other heat - and money - saving tips…

Starting with the front door - a few inexpensive items will keep the warm air from seeping out of your house; weather stripping for the edges and what's called a sweep for the bottom.

"And you want to make sure it's been replaced and creates as much of a seal as it can," he says.

NV Energy says big picture windows and sliders look good, but "when you have a lot of glass in a house you just a bunch of un-insulated wall”.

Window coverings can help with this or put Mother Nature to work. "Open up those blinds or curtains and let that solar heat gain in it will help heat up the home and take that load off the furnace."

Speaking of furnaces... every few years, they do need to be serviced. "These things can't just be run until the wheels fall off, they absolutely require professional maintenance.”

Piekarz estimates a furnace tune up or cleaning costs $50 - $60. Another must is changing the furnace filters - they are cheap and easy to replace and cost $6-$7, but a dirty one will cost you. “The heat can't get into the system quick enough and now the furnace has to burn more energy to create the heat required by the home,” says Piekarz.

Also keep all your vents open, even in rooms you don’t use.

“Basically this heat is meant to come into the home to hit that return air register to be re-heated."

On the more complicated side are your home's duct work - bad seals and no insulation cause heat loss. But if figuring that out sounds overwhelming, for no charge NV Energy can send a certified technician to your home. "To look at the heating and air condition, the insulation, the windows, they'll do thermal imaging” and a lot more – all for free.

And there's no time like the present to do it, because even the smallest changes will have your heating system running more efficiently and save you money over the winter.

https://www.nvenergy.com/save-with-powershift/energy-assessment