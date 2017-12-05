New Highway Patrol Troopers Learn Crash Investigation Protocol

The Nevada Highway Patrol is training new troopers on what to do when they are on scene of a crash. They say responding to crashes is about 90% of a trooper's duties.

They're learning what to do from helping the injured, stopping traffic and preserving evidence, but their biggest challenge is being able to reconstruct what exactly happened.

“Training allows us to understand what happened in the collision without seeing it firsthand,” said Anthony Romo, Cadet Trooper.

For the more serious and tragic crashes such as the recent one involving seven teenagers in Carson City, the NHP crash investigation team is called in.

Mapping, speed analysis and witness testimonies are collected, but final results can take up to six months. That report is then sent to the District Attorney’s Office who decides if charges will be pressed.

The NHP tells us it is too early to comment if any of the teens will be charged in that fatal crash.