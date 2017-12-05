Justices Hear Arguments in Dispute Over Wedding Cake for Gay Cou - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Justices Hear Arguments in Dispute Over Wedding Cake for Gay Couple

Posted: Updated:

The Supreme Court listened to arguments Tuesday in the highly anticipated case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Today's high court clash pits baker Jack Phillips' First Amendment claims of artistic freedom against the anti-discrimination arguments of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, and two men Phillips turned away in 2012.

The commission ruled that Phillips violated the state's anti-discrimination law when he refused to make a wedding cake for Charlie Craig and David Mullins.

The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

Colorado is among only 21 states with statewide laws barring discrimination against gays and lesbians in public accommodations.

The case, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, 16-111, will be decided by late June.

