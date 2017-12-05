Cholodovskis Named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week

Coming off of a weekend where she won every event she competed in, sophomore Andressa Cholodovskis has won Mountain West Swimmer of the Week honors. The award marks the second of her career as she now has received the accolade twice this season.



“Andressa had an outstanding meet,” Nevada head coach Brendon Bray said. “She has been on a mission since day one, continuing to improve in every aspect and this past weekend was no different. She consistently is all in at every practice and has a great mindset, but most importantly she is a wonderful person. I love having her on our team.”



Cholodovskis helped lead the Wolf Pack to dominating invitational victory, where she set two records at the Husky Invite in the 200-yard IM (1:59.20) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.30). Both of those times are season-best marks for herself and the team, as her 200-yard IM time is now third best in program history. Her 200-yard freestyle time is the best in the Mountain West this season.



On top of her two record-setting performances, Cholodovskis also came out victorious in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.22 and competed in four of the Pack’s relay teams, winning all of those events as well.

(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)