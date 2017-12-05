Governor Sandoval Discusses Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, T - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Sandoval Discusses Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, Tax Rate

Posted: Updated:

Governor Brian Sandoval discussed Nevada’s economy, unemployment insurance trust fund and tax rate in Las Vegas on Tuesday. 

During a press conference at the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, he said that unemployment insurance taxes will be reduced for the first time in eight years from 2.58% to 1.95%, adding that the tax cut will provide $180 million in 2018 in economic stimulus. 

Sandoval added that Nevada has more than $1 billion in its unemployment insurance trust fund balance.

Sandoval said that in 2010, Nevada owed the federal government more than $800 million for funds borrowed to pay unemployment insurance benefits. 

Sandoval said that the state was paying 140,000 unemployment insurance claims totaling approximately $45 million per week. As of December 1st, Nevada’s business community has paid down the $800 million debt and restored the health of the trust fund.

(Governor Sandoval’s Office contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.