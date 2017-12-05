International Olympic Committee Bars Russia From 2018 Winter Olympics

Turning Point school near Reno High School was put on a code red lockdown briefly Tuesday morning after a student turned violent.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval discussed Nevada’s economy, unemployment insurance trust fund and tax rate in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
The City of Reno is holding a free holiday Tree Lighting ceremony at the Reno City Plaza on Wednesday night.More >>
At least 150 structures have burned so far. More than 27,000 people have been evacuated and one firefighter was injured.More >>
Two months after a gunman used bump stocks to shoot hundreds of people in Las Vegas, the Trump administration announced Tuesday that it's reviewing whether the federal government should ban the device.More >>
Turning Point school near Reno High School was put on a code red lockdown briefly Tuesday morning after a student turned violent.More >>
A federal judge sentenced Richie West to 24 months on Monday for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.More >>
The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District says a man suffered severe burns after falling asleep and then waking up on fire.More >>
Most of the housing developments built in Washoe County over the past few years have had rents higher than the average Northern Nevada worker can afford. Last week Channel 2 spoke with builders about why that is. This week, we look into how permitting and fees at the county level impact the final cost.More >>
