Student With Fire Extinguisher Prompts Red Code Lockdown at Reno

Student With Fire Extinguisher Prompts Red Code Lockdown at Reno School

Turning Point school near Reno High School was put on a code red lockdown briefly Tuesday morning after a student turned violent.

Police they first put the school on a code yellow lockdown after an underage student got out of control around 10 a.m. That escalated to a code red after the student grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried to break the safety glass at the office.

"These kids do have some unique behavior issues that the staff have to work their training and skills to try and deescalate the problem, and sometimes we have to take those precautionary measures to keep students and staff safe,” says Sgt. Tracy Moore, Washoe County School District Police

After police arrived at the school the student had calmed down and cooperated.

He was sent home with a guardian and the juvenile DA's office will decide whether to press charges.

No one was hurt.

The WCSD website says the school "provides a system of support for students at the secondary level with significant emotional/behavioral disorders."  

  

