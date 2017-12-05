Classes Resume at Turning Point School in Reno After Code Red Lockdown

The Washoe County School District says the code red, then code yellow precautionary lockdown is now over at Turning Point school on Hunter Lake Drive.

Authorities tell us an underage student hit some cabinets inside the building, and then grabbed a fire extinguisher and hit the safety glass in an office window.

When police arrived on scene, they say the student had calmed down and put down the fire extinguisher.

The student was then sent home with a guardian.

No one was hurt and the incident will be forwarded to the Washoe County District Attorney for review.

The WCSD website says the school "provides a system of support for students at the secondary level with significant emotional/behavioral disorders."