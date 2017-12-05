Classes Resume at Turning Point School in Reno After Code Red Lo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Classes Resume at Turning Point School in Reno After Code Red Lockdown

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County School District says the code red, then code yellow precautionary lockdown is now over at Turning Point school on Hunter Lake Drive.

Authorities tell us an underage student hit some cabinets inside the building, and then grabbed a fire extinguisher and hit the safety glass in an office window.

When police arrived on scene, they say the student had calmed down and put down the fire extinguisher.

The student was then sent home with a guardian.

No one was hurt and the incident will be forwarded to the Washoe County District Attorney for review. 

The WCSD website says the school "provides a system of support for students at the secondary level with significant emotional/behavioral disorders."  

  

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.