Crews: Man Suffers Severe Burns After Waking Up on Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews: Man Suffers Severe Burns After Waking Up on Fire

Posted: Updated:

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District says a man suffered severe burns after falling asleep and then waking up on fire. 

Fire crews say the man fell asleep by a fireplace in his room just after midnight on Monday night. He suffered burns to about 50% of his body. 

Crews say they contained the fire to the man’s clothing and carpet, at the Ridge Tahoe.

The man was treated on scene, and then flown to Davis Burn Star by Cal Star. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.