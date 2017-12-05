Crews: Man Suffers Severe Burns After Waking Up on Fire

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District says a man suffered severe burns after falling asleep and then waking up on fire.

Fire crews say the man fell asleep by a fireplace in his room just after midnight on Monday night. He suffered burns to about 50% of his body.

Crews say they contained the fire to the man’s clothing and carpet, at the Ridge Tahoe.

The man was treated on scene, and then flown to Davis Burn Star by Cal Star.