City of Reno to Host Public Tree Lighting Ceremony Wednesday

The City of Reno is holding a free holiday Tree Lighting ceremony at the Reno City Plaza on Wednesday night. 

First Street between Virginia and Center Streets will be closed from approximately 5 to 7 p.m.

Coffee and hot cocoa will be available for purchase at the event. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., and the Tree Lighting is scheduled to take place around 6:35 p.m. 

The full schedule for the Tree Lighting ceremony, which is subject to change, is as follows:

• 5:30 p.m. - Performance by the cast of Eldorado’s The Unbelievables Christmas Extravaganza

• 5:45 p.m. - Performance by the Swope Middle School Choir, directed by Eric Gault

• 6 p.m. - Councilmember Bobzien announces Reno People Project honorees

• 6:35 p.m. - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Reno City Council conduct the countdown for the official City of Reno Tree Lighting

• 6:40 p.m. - The Reno Police and Fire Departments lead a procession to Greater Nevada Field, along with Reno 1868 FC’s mascot, Truckee

• 6:45 to 8 p.m. - Free ice skating at Greater Nevada Field

(City of Reno contributed to this report.)

