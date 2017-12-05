Mueller Details $3 Million Spent on Early Months of Russia Probe

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kidsMore >>
The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sportsMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
At least 150 structures have burned so far. More than 27,000 people have been evacuated and one firefighter was injured.More >>
Most of the housing developments built in Washoe County over the past few years have had rents higher than the average Northern Nevada worker can afford. Last week Channel 2 spoke with builders about why that is. This week, we look into how permitting and fees at the county level impact the final cost.More >>
A federal judge sentenced Richie West to 24 months on Monday for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.More >>
Billy Bush says the “Access Hollywood” tape involving the President saying he can group women because he's famous is real.More >>
With the recent cold wave, many overnight temperatures are falling far below freezing in the area.More >>
