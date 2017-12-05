Mueller Details $3 Million Spent on Early Months of Russia Probe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mueller Details $3 Million Spent on Early Months of Russia Probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller says that during the first few months of his investigation his office spent $3.2 million investigating Russian election interference and possible coordination with associates of President Donald Trump.

That's according to a copy of Mueller's report obtained by The Associated Press.

Mueller's office says in the report that about $1.7 million was for salary and benefits. Mueller also reports in addition to his office, the Justice Department has spent $3.5 million to support the investigation. The report covers from May 17, the date of Mueller's appointment, through Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year.

So far, the special counsel has charged four people as part of the investigation including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

