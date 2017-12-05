Carson High School Senior Helps Create HOSA Chapter in Middle School

One Carson City High School student used her senior project to create a health and science class for Carson Middle School.

The Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) is an international student organization that helps promote career opportunities in the health care industry like sports medicine and EMT classes.

The program is currently at Carson City High School. After being in the program for four years Victoria Defilippi wanted to bring more kids into the program. "It is a great opportunity for them to learn leadership skills that can actually start growing at a younger age and then continue into high school age," says Defilippi.

This is the first for the middle school program of its kind for the school and the state; these classes are an introduction to the high school classes. By having these introduction classes the high school is able to expand their classes and allow more students into the HOSA program. "The idea is that we start them at the younger middle school level so when they go into high school we are able to teach more advanced classes," says Frank Sakelarios, CTE Health Science Instructor.

It also allows the students to learn more about the field and if they want a career in it. "We just give them the basics like here is what sports medicine is, this is what HOSA is. Here is what health sciences are so when they can make a choice by the time they get here so they can go 'yeah, this is what I want to do'," says Sakelarios.

Most of the classes are college level and the students can receive college credit for them. Carson City High School says some of their students are able to graduate high school with an associate's degree thanks to these HOSA classes. "We have had students where they graduate high school and they graduate with their associate's degree and that is about 60 credits," says Kelly Gustafson, a CTE Health Science Instructor at the school.

The middle school classes do not receive college credit.

For more information on HOSA visit: http://www.hosa.org/