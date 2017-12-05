Carson High School Senior Helps Create HOSA Chapter in Middle School

At least 150 structures have burned so far. More than 27,000 people have been evacuated and one firefighter was injured.More >>
At least 150 structures have burned so far. More than 27,000 people have been evacuated and one firefighter was injured.More >>
The Senate Banking Committee has given approval to President Donald Trump's selection of Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.More >>
The Senate Banking Committee has given approval to President Donald Trump's selection of Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller says that during the first few months of his investigation his office spent $3.2 million investigating Russian election interference and possible coordination with associates of President Donald Trump.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller says that during the first few months of his investigation his office spent $3.2 million investigating Russian election interference and possible coordination with associates of President Donald Trump.More >>
Embattled Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan has announced that he will be retiring effective immediately and will not be seeking re-election in 2018. He has also endorsed his son, John Conyers III to run for his seat.More >>
Embattled Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan has announced that he will be retiring effective immediately and will not be seeking re-election in 2018. He has also endorsed his son, John Conyers III to run for his seat.More >>
A federal judge sentenced Richie West to 24 months on Monday for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.More >>
A federal judge sentenced Richie West to 24 months on Monday for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.More >>
At least 150 structures have burned so far. More than 27,000 people have been evacuated and one firefighter was injured.More >>
At least 150 structures have burned so far. More than 27,000 people have been evacuated and one firefighter was injured.More >>
Most of the housing developments built in Washoe County over the past few years have had rents higher than the average Northern Nevada worker can afford. Last week Channel 2 spoke with builders about why that is. This week, we look into how permitting and fees at the county level impact the final cost.More >>
Most of the housing developments built in Washoe County over the past few years have had rents higher than the average Northern Nevada worker can afford. Last week Channel 2 spoke with builders about why that is. This week, we look into how permitting and fees at the county level impact the final cost.More >>
A federal judge sentenced Richie West to 24 months on Monday for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.More >>
A federal judge sentenced Richie West to 24 months on Monday for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.More >>
With the recent cold wave, many overnight temperatures are falling far below freezing in the area.More >>
With the recent cold wave, many overnight temperatures are falling far below freezing in the area.More >>
Billy Bush says the “Access Hollywood” tape involving the President saying he can group women because he's famous is real.More >>
Billy Bush says the “Access Hollywood” tape involving the President saying he can group women because he's famous is real.More >>