Wildfire Breaks Out in S. California Prompting 8,000 Homes to Evacuate

A wind-whipped wildfire breaks out in southern California prompting evacuations in the city of Ventura.More >>
With the recent cold wave, many overnight temperatures are falling far below freezing in the area.More >>
The homeless population struggles to keep warm with the falling temperatures of the winter season, and while shelters do take some in, they are often over capacity.More >>
The games -- which include events such as archery, basketball, beanbag baseball, bowling, climbing walls, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, escape rooms and shuffle board – will start on January 30, 2018.More >>
Most of the housing developments built in Washoe County over the past few years have had rents higher than the average Northern Nevada worker can afford. Last week Channel 2 spoke with builders about why that is. This week, we look into how permitting and fees at the county level impact the final cost.More >>
A federal judge sentenced Richie West to 24 months on Monday afternoon for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.More >>
A Celebration of Life was held Monday for a Carson City teenager, 16-year-old Timothy Jones, who died in the hospital after being in a rollover crash in early November.More >>
