Wildfire Breaks Out in S. California Prompting 8,000 Homes to Ev - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wildfire Breaks Out in S. California Prompting 8,000 Homes to Evacuate

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of AP Courtesy of AP

Nearly 8,000 homes have been evacuated after a wind-whipped wildfire exploded overnight in Southern California.
    
Fire officials say the blaze broke out Monday evening east of Santa Paula, which is about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The flames reached about 40 square miles by early Tuesday.
    
Evacuation orders were expanded to include homes in Ventura, a city with over 100,000 residents.
    
The National Weather Service says gusts over 60 mph have been reported in the area and are expected to continue.
    
Sheriff's officials say two structures have burned so far. It wasn't clear if they were homes.
    
Officials say one person has died in an auto accident related to the fire but did not give any details.
    
Southern California Edison says nearly 180,000 customers in the Ventura County area were without service.
    
___
    
10 p.m.
    
Ferocious winds in Southern California whipped up an explosive wildfire, which forced more than 600 homes to evacuate.
    
Fire officials say the blaze broke out Monday east of Santa Paula, which is about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The flames reached nearly 8 square miles just hours later.
    
Officials say one person has died in an auto accident related to the fire but did not give any details.
    
Authorities say Ventura, a city of over 100,000 people 12 miles away, is expected to feel the effects of the fire soon.
    
Thomas Aquinas College, a school with about 350 students, has also been evacuated.
    
The National Weather Service says winds of 43 mph with gusts over 60 mph have been reported in the area and are expected to continue.
    
Sheriff's officials say two structures have burned so far. It wasn't clear what they were.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.