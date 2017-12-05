Keeping You and Your Home Toasty

With the recent cold wave, many overnight temperatures are falling far below freezing in the area. South Lake Tahoe has some tips for people trying to stay warm this winter, and we also spoke with locals on what they do to stay cozy.

"Two blankets, and a space heater, because my current heaters not working." Christina Li, Reno resident, says. "And my dogs, I actually steal their warmth."

The City of South Lake Tahoe recommends wearing layers to stay warm; it's one of the easiest and cheapest ways to stay warm.

They also recommend using space heaters, so long as they're kept on a flat, hard surface and has 3 feet of space from anything flammable.

Fireplaces are another easy way to keep your house warm, but the city recommends making sure your chimney is clean before using it, and using a screen in front of the fire.

One thing South Lake Tahoe says never to do to heat your home is to turn on your oven or stove. While it may feel like it's working well, space heaters do the trick and are a much safer way to get some heat into your home.

Creating heat is even more necessary with the dropping temperature, but keeping in all that heat is also important, and one Spring Creek resident has an easy way to get for that heat escaping.

"Check your doors and your windows," Patrick Harris said. "You can feel the cold air seeping through if you have a leak."

While the main focus of all this is most likely for comfort, it's important to keep an eye on your pipes when it gets this cold. South Lake Tahoe recommends keeping your cupboards open, so the warm air in your house can reach some of those pipes.

The best option is to insulate the pipes, but if you don't have any insulation or can't insulate them, leaving a slow drip on one of your faucets keeps that water flowing and will help prevent freezing, but a Lake Tahoe resident says be careful which nozzle you turn.

"The most important thing is to know that hot water, it freezes before the cold water."

So if you do leave your faucet dripping, be sure you turn on the cold water to give you the best chance to keep your pipes unfrozen.